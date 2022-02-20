Uttar Pradesh: We are doing exceedingly well in the polls, says SP chief

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ruling BJP was set to be removed from power. He said BJP was losing ground and, as the UP elections progress and people of Azamgarh, Ballia, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra vote, BJP will be completely routed.

“We’ve done exceedingly well in the first two phases and even in this phase (Sunday’s third phase) SP alliance will be ahead of everyone else,” Akhilesh said while addressing the gathering during his road show in Lucknow. SP candidates contesting from Lucknow were accompanying Akhilesh.

“Farmers will not forgive them. BJP said income of farmers will be doubled. Ask the farmers what is he truth is. The BJP withdrew the controversial farm law bills in view of the elections and not in farmers’ interest,” he said.

Akhilesh described BJP leaders as liars and said “nobody can match them in making false promises.”

He took a potshot at the Yogi government over free distribution of tablets. He said Yogi does not know how to operate a laptop and tablets. “Recently, he posted a photograph of himself on Facebook in which he and the people in the picture are looking in opposite directions. Even traders faced the brunt of the Yogi government in Covid-19 times as the government did nothing for them,” Akhilesh said.

He said Yogi did nothing for youths and job aspirants. Instead, BJP sold airport’s to private players.

Yadav also listed out the achievements of his government from 2012 to 2017.

