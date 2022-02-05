Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Rahul Gandhi's Nyay pledge to Uttarakhand voters
Rahul Gandhi's Nyay pledge to Uttarakhand voters

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi promised 40,000 to each poor family a year
Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Haridwar(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Haridwar(ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a fresh Nyay scheme push in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Addressing the Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Rally in Haridwar, Gandhi put forward his four promises to the voters, news agency ANI reported. 

“We will implement Nyay scheme here, under which 5 lakh families will be given 40,000 in a year,” ANI quoted Gandhi. 

“We will give employment to four lakh people. We will also provide LPG cylinders for less than 500,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay scheme push in Uttarakhand comes day after he promised 6,000 to each poor family in Goa under the same scheme. The Congress leader has termed his Nyay scheme a surgical strike against poverty.

Eyeing a return to power, the Congress has been on a major campaign offensive in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi in Kiccha. 

“India does not have a prime minister, but a king who wants people to keep quiet when he takes decisions,” he thundered.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

