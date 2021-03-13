Bengal ready for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the people of the state were ready for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s ouster as the assembly elections’ dates near. He made the remark ahead of the meeting with fellow party leaders to discuss the candidates for the third phase of assembly elections in Bengal.
“We have decided on candidates for the first two phases of the election. We will be discussing candidates for the next three phases. People are ready for her (Mamata Banerjee) 'visarjan' (immersion),” he told news agency ANI.
Ghosh’s statement comes days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Banerjee announced her candidature from the Nandigram assembly constituency instead of her traditional Bhawanipore seat from where she won in the last two terms. The BJP has fielded the chief minister’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched parties, from Nandigram. The BJP aims to win a majority of over 200 seats in the eastern state, where if Banerjee wins again, it will be her third term as the chief minister. The BJP, however, hasn’t announced its chief ministerial candidate yet.
Ghosh was in Delhi to attend a meeting at the residence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda. Union ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, Bengal leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma also reached Nadda’s home for the poll meet, according to news agency ANI.
The crucial meet comes at a time when two main contenders, BJP and TMC, in Bengal have been training guns at each other over an alleged attack on Banerjee hours after she filed her nomination from Nandigram in East Midnapore. The chief minister suffered injuries on her leg, neck and waist, according to doctors.
While Banerjee claims she was deliberately attacked by four to five people, the BJP has alleged that she was trying to turn an accident into a "pre-planned conspiracy." Both the parties met officials of the Election Commission of India on Friday to lodge their complaints about the incident. “Injuries to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram were not a result of an unfortunate incident but that of a conspiracy. The events leading up to the attempt on her life leave no doubt that the attack was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters.
The BJP delegation that met the EC hours later demanded a probe into the incident. “The party also requested the election commission to make public the video of Banerjee’s rally in which she got injured,” said party general secretary Bhupender Yadav.
The allegations from both sides come as the state is set a witness a high-stake battle in eight phases of poll starting March 27 and ending April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Mamata offered to be exchanged for hostages’: Yashwant Sinha on IC 814 crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashwant Sinha asks ‘who stands with BJP now’ as he joins TMC in Kolkata
- The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report
- On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC observers to visit Nandigram spot today where Mamata was allegedly attacked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox