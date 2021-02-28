BJP says TMC vandalised poll campaign cars, party hits back

Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for West Bengal on Friday, several vehicles meant for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign were vandalised allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The TMC, however, rubbished the allegations.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

According to the BJP, TMC workers entered the godown and vandalised at least seven vehicles meant for their ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ (Target Golden Bengal) campaign. “This is why the ECI has announced an eight-phase election in Bengal. TMC workers entered the godown where the vehicles were parked and broke the windshields. LED Tvs and laptops fitted in the vehicles were stolen. The poor driver, helper and security guard were beaten up,” said Samik Bhattacharya, state BJP spokesperson.

A complaint has also been lodged in this regard in the Phoolbagan police station. “We have received a complaint. Probe is on,” said a senior police officer. Dismissing the allegations, TMC MP Saugata Roy said: “The TMC has never stopped the BJP’s Parivartan Rath Yatra campaign. The rath yatra is going on across the state. If anything untoward incident has happened anywhere then it is unfortunate...”

