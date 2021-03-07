IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP

He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:45 PM IST

BJP leader and MP Gautam Gambhir who is likely to join party's campaign in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday said he always felt at home in the state.

The former top order Indian batsman is likely to begin campaigning in West Bengal from March 22. He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.

This will be Gambhir's first full-fledged election campaign for the BJP outside Delhi. Earlier, he had campaigned for former hockey player Sandip Singh in Haryana assembly polls last year. His plans for a visit to Jammu and Kashmir during the district development council (DDC) polls in December 2020 did not materialise.

Gambhir said he felt "sad and dejected" over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that the BJP was a party of "outsiders" and it had no place in the state.

"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.

"I always felt like a part of this huge and happy family which showered me with love and blessings every time I visited the state," the former cricketer said.

Gambhir, under whose captaincy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won two finals of the IPL, has a fan following among the youth of the state where polls for 294 assembly seats will begin on March 27.

The fate of the West Bengal people and the state cannot be decided by bombs and bullets, Gambhir said expressing concern over "incessant and mindless" killings of political workers and violent clashes between parties.

Also read: Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

Multiple reports of bomb making factories working in overdrive have surfaced in recent times, he said.

"Intimidation, threats and violence have been made new normal by the Left and the Trinamool Congress for decades and it has now become a part of the political culture of Bengal​," he alleged.

He said the ruling party is willing to go to any extent to silence any opposition in the state. This is not the ethos of Bengal and the voters in the state must make it clear, the BJP leader said.

People in Bengal have to put their foot down and decide whether they want the rule of "syndicate" or a 'sonar Bangla', nepotism or merit, and whether they want crime and corruption or 'poribortan', he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam gambhir mamata banerjee
Close
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says has ‘no credibility'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:59 PM IST
“The BJP threatened him (Mithun Chakraborty) with cases by ED and he left the Rajya Sabha, And now he has joined the BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people,” Saugata Roy told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:45 PM IST
He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
She was leading a rally in Siliguri in northern Bengal against the Centre's hike in fuel prices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at that time, held a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade parade ground, led by the Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
They said most of the demand till now for poll campaign material is from the Trinamool Congress which has already announced its full list of candidates on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee and others were seen carrying cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders as she led the protest, which is being seen as a counter to PM Modi’s massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
Mamata Banerjee and others were seen carrying cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders as she led the protest, which is being seen as a counter to PM Modi’s massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

To counter PM Modi’s Poriborton charge, Mamata flags fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee had last month warned the Centre of launching a bigger protest if it does not reduce the prices of fuel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi schools TMC on its ‘outsider’ narrative, says Bengal is in BJP’s DNA

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a grand poll rally in Kolkata on Sunday(YouTube screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a grand poll rally in Kolkata on Sunday(YouTube screengrab)
west bengal assembly election

On Mamata Banerjee’s scooty ride, PM Modi says ‘glad it didn’t fall or else…’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second attack on Banerjee was over her candidature from the state’s Nandigram constituency for upcoming assembly polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP on Saturday fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.
The BJP on Saturday fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.
west bengal assembly election

If Shyama Prasad was not there, India would be an Islamic country: Adhikari

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:04 PM IST
TMC had on Friday released its list of 291 candidates with Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will be contesting from Nandigram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata on Sunday for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata on Sunday for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'People may feel it is already May 2', says PM Modi at Kolkata rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:14 PM IST
This is PM Modi's first poll rally since the Election Commission announced the schedule of upcoming polls in West Bengal and other states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After joining the BJP, Mithun Chakraborty delivered a short speech which was not bereft of his popular antics.
After joining the BJP, Mithun Chakraborty delivered a short speech which was not bereft of his popular antics.
west bengal assembly election

'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:16 PM IST
'I do what I say. Dada has never left you,' Mithun Chakraborty said in his first address as a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
west bengal assembly election

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • In a brief speech, Mithun Chakraborty asked BJP supporter to have faith in him because he had always done what he had promised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari said no one with spine can stay in Trinamool Congress anymore.
Suvendu Adhikari said no one with spine can stay in Trinamool Congress anymore.
west bengal assembly election

'Mithunda has rushed to Bengal because': Suvendu Adhikari at PM's Brigade rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:08 PM IST
'Nobody acknowledges you as Bengal's daughter; you are the aunt of illegal intruders', BJP's Nandigram leader Suvendu Adhikari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
india news

When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
In 2014, Trinamool sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP