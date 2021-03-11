'Is it Taliban?': BJP's Arjun Singh questions 'attack' on Mamata's convoy
"Is it Taliban that the convoy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked?" asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal Vice President Arjun Singh on Wednesday after Banerjee claimed that she was injured in an "attack".
Claiming that the Chief Minister was "doing drama", the BJP leader demanded the suspension of the IPS officers in charge of her security.
"Is it Taliban that Mamata's convoy was attacked? There are 300 police officers for her security and at least 4,000 police on the way. Who can get near her? Four IPS officers are on her security detail. They must be suspended," Singh told ANI.
He further said, "Attackers don't just appear out of nowhere. They have to be nabbed. This was just drama for sympathy, nothing else."
Earlier, Banerjee claimed she was injured when she was allegedly pushed by a few unidentified people in Nandigram.
The incident happened at Birulia when Banerjee, after her scheduled campaigning programme in Nandigram was returning to Reyapara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC observers to visit Nandigram spot today where Mamata was allegedly attacked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC letter after CM injury full of ‘insinuations, averments’: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee still has symptoms related to bony injuries: Doctor
- Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox