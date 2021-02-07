PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharpened his attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating power projects in Bengal’s Haldia. The prime minister said that Mamata Banerjee led government in Bengal has derailed development and empowered corruptionists that have led to the state falling behind in terms of growth and prosperity.

He also alleged that Congress and CPI(M) pretend to be political foes of the Bharatiya Janata Party but they are all working together to fill their own pockets at the cost of people of Bengal.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

“There are some conspirators who're trying to destroy India's image associated with tea and yoga -- made famous by iconic Indians -- across the world. Has Didi spoken anything about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all the force at its command,” the Prime Minister said, targeting the Bengal CM demanding that she should respond to such malignant claims against the nation.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011. He said, “In 2011, the entire nation had sights set on Bengal and everyone expected development. Everyone expected Mamata Banerjee to deliver the much-promised changes to the state but Mamata Banerjee instead of showering kindness and warmth to the people of Bengal, paved the way for corrupt politicians to set up shop once more.”

He accused the Trinamool Congress leaders of harbouring criminals under her regime and said that the aunt-nephew mode of governance will be shunned by the people of Bengal soon while attacking Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee along with the chief minister. He also accused TMC of letting in participants of the Nandigram massacre into the party. He said, “Mamata Banerjee’s government turned out to be a rebirth of the Left Front rule and the misrule and lawlessness under this regime was far more fearful than that of the Left Front government. The government empowered corruptionists and ‘tolabaaji’ and ensured that Bengal lagged behind in progress when compared to other states in the region.”

PM Modi said that the Bengal chief minister has committed several fouls and people of Bengal will show her the ‘Ram Card’ soon while using football analogy. He said, “Bengal is a state that loves football. In football parlance, I want to say that the TMC government has committed many fouls. From corruption, misgovernance, extortion, to attack on opposition workers. The people are ready to show them the Ram card.”

The Prime Minister also accused the Left Front and the Congress of match-fixing and alleged that these two parties were in cohorts with the Trinamool Congress. The Prime Minister said, “Our fight in Bengal is with the TMC but also with their hidden friends. You must have heard of match-fixing in sports. The TMC is also into a match-fixing with the Left and the Congress. They meet secretly behind closed doors in Delhi and make plans. In Kerala, the Left and the Congress come to power for every alternate five years. They say to each other ‘You loot for five years and we will loot in the next five.’ We have to be careful about this. We have to warn everyone.”