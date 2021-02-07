IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know

  • The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sharpened his attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating power projects in Bengal’s Haldia. The prime minister said that Mamata Banerjee led government in Bengal has derailed development and empowered corruptionists that have led to the state falling behind in terms of growth and prosperity.

He also alleged that Congress and CPI(M) pretend to be political foes of the Bharatiya Janata Party but they are all working together to fill their own pockets at the cost of people of Bengal.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

  • “There are some conspirators who're trying to destroy India's image associated with tea and yoga -- made famous by iconic Indians -- across the world. Has Didi spoken anything about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all the force at its command,” the Prime Minister said, targeting the Bengal CM demanding that she should respond to such malignant claims against the nation.
  • The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011. He said, “In 2011, the entire nation had sights set on Bengal and everyone expected development. Everyone expected Mamata Banerjee to deliver the much-promised changes to the state but Mamata Banerjee instead of showering kindness and warmth to the people of Bengal, paved the way for corrupt politicians to set up shop once more.”
  • He accused the Trinamool Congress leaders of harbouring criminals under her regime and said that the aunt-nephew mode of governance will be shunned by the people of Bengal soon while attacking Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee along with the chief minister. He also accused TMC of letting in participants of the Nandigram massacre into the party. He said, “Mamata Banerjee’s government turned out to be a rebirth of the Left Front rule and the misrule and lawlessness under this regime was far more fearful than that of the Left Front government. The government empowered corruptionists and ‘tolabaaji’ and ensured that Bengal lagged behind in progress when compared to other states in the region.”
  • PM Modi said that the Bengal chief minister has committed several fouls and people of Bengal will show her the ‘Ram Card’ soon while using football analogy. He said, “Bengal is a state that loves football. In football parlance, I want to say that the TMC government has committed many fouls. From corruption, misgovernance, extortion, to attack on opposition workers. The people are ready to show them the Ram card.”
  • The Prime Minister also accused the Left Front and the Congress of match-fixing and alleged that these two parties were in cohorts with the Trinamool Congress. The Prime Minister said, “Our fight in Bengal is with the TMC but also with their hidden friends. You must have heard of match-fixing in sports. The TMC is also into a match-fixing with the Left and the Congress. They meet secretly behind closed doors in Delhi and make plans. In Kerala, the Left and the Congress come to power for every alternate five years. They say to each other ‘You loot for five years and we will loot in the next five.’ We have to be careful about this. We have to warn everyone.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during the lays the Foundation Stone of key infrastructure projects in West Bengal, at Haldia on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi sharpens attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • The Prime Minister also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government did not fulfil the promises they had made when they ousted the Left Front government in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
west bengal assembly election

PM says Mamata promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left rule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BJP chief on Saturday flagged off the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Nabadwip, the first of five planned in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jp Nadda
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:28 PM IST
BJP leaders said the last part of the procession will begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in March. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to flag it off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:17 AM IST
  • Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
west bengal assembly election

Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Basu took a swipe at TMC turncoats who went to Delhi recently in a chartered flight to join BJP and wondered whether the saffron party gave any importance to its local leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state in-charge, on Friday said that no stay orders have been given on the ‘rath yatras.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
opinion

In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram

By Sajjan Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The state is witnessing the fusion of Hindutva and subaltern mobilisation against the political-cultural elite
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

PTI, Nandigram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP