Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC writes to EC asking to remove Suvendu's electoral roll from Nandigram

  • In a Facebook post, Adhikari has accused Mamata Banerjee of "suppression of facts".
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:14 PM IST

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) to remove Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's electoral roll from West Bengal's Nandigram as 'he filed false particulars of his residence', according to news agency ANI.

Adhikari filed his nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12. On March 15, he filed a complaint to the EC, alleging that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not made a full disclosure about the cases against her. In a Facebook post, Adhikari has accused her of "suppression of facts".

"Among the cases, five are in Assam of 2018 and a CBI FIR. She has moved to the Calcutta High Court for quashing of one FIR to the court of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It was rejected. I have presented all information during scrutiny. The Election Commission will have to question it," he said.

"The Election Commission will examine if those cases are pending. After they examine, I hope they will give justice according to law… If I don't get justice, I will take it forward," Adhikari added.

Banerjee had filed her nomination from Nandigram on March 10, pitting against Adhikari, who won the seat in 2016 for her party.

Bengal goes to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

The West Bengal assembly election will begin from March 27 and will be held in eight phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is 'extremely deep rot' within it.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congess chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls. (PTI)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee files her nomination for the Nandigram seat in the coming assembly election, in Purba Medinipur on March 10. (File photo)
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura, on Tuesday, March 16. (PTI)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC colluded with the bureaucracy to smuggle girls in the state.(PTI)
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, sitting on a wheel-chair, addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI )
BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh (R) talks with party workers protesting against party's National Vice President Mukul Roy over selection of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, outside BJP election office in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
The saffron party, the UP chief minister said, has brought about a change in the country after coming to power,as prior to it, a section of people believed that even visiting temples would pose a threat to their secular credentials.(PTI)
West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.(AFP)
BJP National President JP Nadda.
The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI Twitter)
