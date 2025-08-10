84 Toh Baad OTT release date: Here’s when and where to watch Gurshabad and Kuljinder Sidhu’s Punjabi crime series

Punjabi cinema is reaching a broader audience with the advent of OTT platforms. One such streaming giant is Chaupal, which offers popular Punjabi and Haryanvi films (also accessible via OTTplay Premium), including originals. Among its latest releases is the crime series ‘84 Toh Baad,’ which will take you back in time. After weeks of anticipation, the highly awaited crime and action series is finally gearing up for its OTT premiere. Gurshabad's crime series '84 Toh Baad'

When and where to watch 84 Toh Baad

The Punjabi web series 84 Toh Baad will take you to experience a dark chapter in Indian history with Sikhs in the center. The crime series will stream exclusively on Chaupal (also via OTTplay Premium) on August 14. It features a star-studded ensemble cast.

84 Toh Baad plot and cast

Touted to be a crime thriller, 84 Toh Baad delves into the lives of Sikhs as they grapple with the aftermath of the anti-Sikh riots during the 1984 era. Directed by GurAmanat Singh Patanga, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of post-1984 India and revolves around innocent people as they get stuck in political crises, religious propaganda, and hate speeches as Punjab experiences a dark time in its history.

While many are hunted by militants, the others are tortured by ruthless police officers. Their crime? How they survive the horrific events becomes the crux of the poignant narrative.

84 Toh Baad brings together a talented ensemble cast with regional actors like Jarnail Singh (who also wrote the series), Sidhu Kuljinder Singh, Gurshabad, Richa Bhattt, Parkash Gadhu, Baljinder Brijesh, Anita Shabdeesh, Seema Kaushal, Balwinder Dhaliwa, and Jasbir Gill.

Although the makers are yet to unveil the official trailer of this Punjabi series, fans can expect captivating performances with a rich and evocative narrative. The promo clip itself features a burning vehicle that highlights the dark events with violence and political turbulence. Get ready to explore an emotionally charged tale of crime, family drama, and politics as 84 Toh Baad gears up for its OTT premiere on the special occasion of Independence Day.