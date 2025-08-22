Alia Bhatt goes on beach vacay with sister Shaheen and her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, mom Soni Razdan also joins in

Actor Alia Bhatt is taking a break from her busy schedule and treating herself to a holiday with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The beach getaway is all about relaxation, with plenty of sunshine, enjoying water views, and bonding over fitness sessions together. Shaheen Bhatt also shared a clip of Alia Bhatt working out with boyfriend Ishaan.

Alia Bhatt takes a break with family

On Thursday, Shaheen shared a sneak peek into her recent beach vacation on Instagram. She shared several images with caption, “Island Interlude.”

Shaheen's Instagram post featured her unwinding by the water, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the beach. She shared several pictures of the picturesque beach destination without giving away the location.

In one image, Shaheen is seen enjoying a warm family moment with her sister Alia and mother Soni Razdan, along with her boyfriend and fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. In the picture, Alia looks radiant in a flowy blue-and-white floral maxi dress, holding a chic black handbag, while Soni stands elegantly beside her in a cream outfit adorned with bold black floral prints. Shaheen exudes a relaxed vibe in a red dress with a plunging neckline, barefoot on the deck. Ishaan is seen wearing a navy shirt and jeans. The four of them are seen posing together against the serene backdrop of blue waters at night.

Shaheen also shared a clip of Alia working out with boyfriend. Social media users were happy to see the pictures. One wrote, “Enjoyyyyy! #sunnysideoflife”, with another mentioning, “Everything about this post is just BEAUTIFUL.”

“Please ask your sister Alia to post as well,” wrote one. One comment read, “So beautiful.” “@shaheenb happy faces,” one wrote, with another commenting, “Gorgeous look Alia.”

Alia's upcoming films

When it comes to Alia’s upcoming projects, Alia has diverse projects lined up. Next, she will be seen headlining YRF's Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set in the same universe as War and Pathaan. She is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, a period romantic drama that promises intense performances. Additionally, Alia is producing and starring in a Netflix project under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.