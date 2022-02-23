Alia Bhatt recalls 'shaking' in father Mahesh Bhatt's office ahead of acting debut: 'Emraan Hashmi was also there'

As Alia Bhatt prepares to make her debut as a film producer after completing a decade in the film industry, she is looking back at the nervousness she felt before making her debut as an actor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor reflected on how far her life has come since she was standing in her father Mahesh Bhatt's office ahead of Student of the Year (2012). She told Mid-Day that actor Emraan Hashmi, who is also her cousin, was also present as her filmmaker father tried to calm her nerves.

“Before Student of the Year [2012], I went to my father’s [Mahesh Bhatt] office, shaking [in fear] that I won’t be able to act. He had told me then that I will feel this with every film. Emraan [Hashmi] was sitting there, mostly agreeing with my father," she recounted.

The 28-year-old added that though people look at acting as a "glamorous job," it's also difficult as "you put yourself out there, to be judged by people." She noted that the "focus on the intention" is necessary for such situations, and as she prepares to make her debut as a producer, her intention is to "make good films."

Alia, who is making her production debut with the film Darlings, a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship starring herself and Shefali Shah, said that she plans to nurture new talent through her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. The Raazi star, who plans to invest her next few years into her career as a filmmaker, hopes to back fresh talent.

“When I got my first opportunity, I was young. The world might say I bought my way [into the industry], but it came to me after an audition, and I will never forget the gratitude [I felt]. I want to create that opportunity not just for actors, but also for young writers and directors. The industry will go forward only if we bring fresh voices into our narratives,” she said.

