Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as fans celebrate his 81st birthday on KBC: ‘Aur kitna rulayenge aap log?’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating his 81st birthday on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode will be filled with surprises as it's said that the whole nation will unite to celebrate the occasion. A promo from the show featured an emotionally charged Amitabh after seeing all the surprises. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed on birthday

In the clip, Amitabh says with a laugh, "Aur kitna rulayenge aap log? (how much more will you make me emotional)" He also says, “Mai logo ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri bari aa gayi (usually I am the one offering tissues to people. It's my turn now).” He is seen wiping tears from his eyes. He also thanked everyone and the KBC team for the celebration.

Amitabh said, “Iss manch me humara jo janamdin manaya jata hai woh sabse uttam hai (The way my birthday is celebrated here is the best).” Seeing him smile, those in the audience couldn't help but clap for the veteran.

Kaun Banega Crorepati special episode

As per a report of ETimes, a series of surprises have been lined up for the veteran. This includes a performance by popular Sarod player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Several other celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan and Boman Irani will be sending their best wishes via special video messages for Amitabh, are slated to be displayed.

The episode will also be attended by the previous KBC winners, BabiU Tawde from Season 11 and Himani Bundela from Season 13. This season's first crorepati winner Jaskaran Singh will also be a part of the celebration. Besides these, the fans in the audience will bring special gifts for Amitabh, including fan art, sketches and more. A special message from the Indian Army's social services team will also be played during the episode in which they will be thanking Amitabh for his contributions towards the nation.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 15th season. It airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm. Viewers can also watch it online as it also streams on the SonyLIV app.

