News / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as fans celebrate his 81st birthday on KBC: ‘Aur kitna rulayenge aap log?’

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as fans celebrate his 81st birthday on KBC: ‘Aur kitna rulayenge aap log?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 09, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 81 on Wednesday. His birthday will be marked with a special KBC episode.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be celebrating his 81st birthday on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode will be filled with surprises as it's said that the whole nation will unite to celebrate the occasion. A promo from the show featured an emotionally charged Amitabh after seeing all the surprises. Also read: Sony TV warns viewers against ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed on birthday

In the clip, Amitabh says with a laugh, "Aur kitna rulayenge aap log? (how much more will you make me emotional)" He also says, “Mai logo ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri bari aa gayi (usually I am the one offering tissues to people. It's my turn now).” He is seen wiping tears from his eyes. He also thanked everyone and the KBC team for the celebration.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Amitabh said, “Iss manch me humara jo janamdin manaya jata hai woh sabse uttam hai (The way my birthday is celebrated here is the best).” Seeing him smile, those in the audience couldn't help but clap for the veteran.

Kaun Banega Crorepati special episode

As per a report of ETimes, a series of surprises have been lined up for the veteran. This includes a performance by popular Sarod player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Several other celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan and Boman Irani will be sending their best wishes via special video messages for Amitabh, are slated to be displayed.

The episode will also be attended by the previous KBC winners, BabiU Tawde from Season 11 and Himani Bundela from Season 13. This season's first crorepati winner Jaskaran Singh will also be a part of the celebration. Besides these, the fans in the audience will bring special gifts for Amitabh, including fan art, sketches and more. A special message from the Indian Army's social services team will also be played during the episode in which they will be thanking Amitabh for his contributions towards the nation.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 15th season. It airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm. Viewers can also watch it online as it also streams on the SonyLIV app.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out