Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 10: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The wait is finally over! The next highly anticipated chapter of the legendary Bleach anime, based on Tite Kubo’s iconic manga, has revealed the release date for Bleach: TYBW Part 3, Episode 10—promising even more action-packed moments for fans to dive into. In the previous episode, the focus was on Shunsui Kyoraku as he displayed his range of Zanpakuto's abilities and also confronted Lille Barro. Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 10 release date revealed.(@BLEACHanimation/X)

Moreover, he revealed his trump card which included the activation of his Bankai which turned the battle in his favour. With such an end to the previous episode, fans are anxiously waiting for the story to unfold in the next episode.

Also Read: Netflix's When the Phone Rings hits ratings high; Tale of Lady OK off to promising start

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 10 release date and time

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 10 will be dropped on Saturday, December 7 at 11 pm (JST). Since the episode will be simulcasted worldwide, the release date will remain the same. However, there will be a difference in the time of release because of the different time zones followed. The English-dubbed version of the episode will be released at the following times.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 10:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 11:30 AM British Summer Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 3:30 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 8 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, December 7, 2024 10:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, December 8, 2024 12 AM

Where to watch Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 10?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks followed by its release on Disney Plus in selected regions and exclusively on Hulu for the fans in the USA. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on DMM TV, Lemino and other streaming services.

Also Read: Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 10?

The upcoming episode of the animation series will be titled Baby Hold Your Hand 2. It will pick up from where it left off i.e. Mayuri's battle against Pernida as Sternkritter was not killed with Soul Reaper's Bankai. Nemu is expected to play a crucial role in the fight.