Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 30, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9.

Goku's adventure continues as Dragon Ball DAIMA drops the release date of the new episode. In the previous episode, the much-awaited battle between Goku and Tamagami Number Three. The battle visuals served fans with great displays of both characters with the protagonist getting his hands on the first of the three Dragon Balls in the Dragon Realm. However, the interesting part of the episode came when Arinsu's intention to overthrow Gomah and become queen of the Demon Realm was revealed.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 release date and time

The fantasy animation series, Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 9 will drop on Friday, December 6 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will simulcasted, the release date will remain the same for all countries except for Australia. However, there will be a difference in the time of release due to the different time zones followed. The following table can be referred to know the exact time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time7:40 amFridayDecember 6, 2024
Central Time9:40 amFridayDecember 6, 2024
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayDecember 6, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time2:40 pmFridayDecember 6, 2024
Central European Time4:40 pmFridayDecember 6, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:10 pmFridayDecember 6, 2024
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayDecember 6, 2024
Australia Central Time1:40 amSaturday

December 7, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9?

Episode 9 will open with Goku and the party heading towards the Warp-sama and will follow them as they walk down the path to the second Demon Realm. Vegeta, Piccola and Bulma are expected to continue with their subplot. The epi

