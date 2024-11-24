Menu Explore
Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 9: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Bhavika Rathore
Nov 24, 2024 08:24 PM IST

Read to know more about the Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 9.

The highly anticipated continuation of the iconic Bleach anime, based on Tite Kubo's original manga dropped the release date for Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 9. The previous episode ended with Bankai and modified it to fight the Sternritter. Since the episode ended on such a note, fans are curious to watch the story unfold in the upcoming episode.

Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 9 release date revealed.(www.viz.com/bleach)
Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 9 release date revealed.(www.viz.com/bleach)

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 9 release date and time

According to the manga’s official site, the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW is set to be released on Saturday, November 30 at 11 pm (JST) following the original schedule. The day and date of release will remain the same for all the regions except Australia due to the different time zones. Because of the same reason, there will be a difference in the time of release as well. The following schedule can be utilised by fans who do not miss the episode.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeSaturday, November 30, 20247:30 AM
Central Standard TimeSaturday, November 30, 20249:30 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeSaturday, November 30, 202410:30 AM
Brazil Standard TimeSaturday, November 30, 202411:30 AM
British Summer TimeSaturday, November 30, 20243:30 PM
Central European Summer TimeSaturday, November 30, 20244:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, November 30, 20248 PM
Philippines Standard TimeSaturday, November 30, 202410:30 PM
Australian Central Daylight TimeSunday, December 1, 2024

Where to watch Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 9?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks followed by its release on Disney Plus in selected regions and exclusively on Hulu for the fans in the USA. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on DMM TV, Lemino and other streaming services.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 9?

The upcoming episode will be titled Don't Chase a Shadow and is expected to show the conclusion of Mayuri's Battle with Pernida. It will also show Shunsui Kyoraku going up against Lille Barro.

Moreover, the new Captain Commander is expected to show various tricks against Schutzstaffel who is arguably the strongest one. The episode will also provide Nemu with the opportunity to shine through the chaos.

