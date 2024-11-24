Jujutsu Kaisen reigns supreme as the best-selling manga of 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen has solidified its place as one of the most influential manga series of recent years, and in 2024, it has taken the top spot as the best-selling manga of the year. With its thrilling battles, complex characters, and gripping storyline, the series has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, continuing to grow its global fanbase. Jujutsu Kaisen secures the spot of best-selling manga of 2024.(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is Best Selling Manga of the year

Though the manga officially wrapped up this year, Jujutsu Kaisen’s glory is far from over! Gege Akutami’s brilliant masterpiece continues to make waves, clinching the top spot as the best-selling manga of 2024. With a jaw-dropping 76,10,995 copies sold between November 20th, 2023 and November 17th, 2024, it’s clear that the magic of Jujutsu Kaisen is still very much alive. Fans can’t get enough of its electrifying battles and unforgettable characters, and the series has proven once again that its power is unstoppable.

The manga was followed by another fan-favourite manga which secured the second position on the chart. The long-tim manga, One Piece created by Eiichira Oda claimed the next best spot by selling 52,80,000 copies this year.

Top 10 managas on the chart

Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece claimed the top two spots but other mangas made it to the list including titles like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End which claimed the third spot with 49,55,000 copies followed by The Apothecary Diaries in the fourth position which sold 46, 95,000 copies. Completing the list of the Top 5 best-selling mangas was Blue Lock which sold 38,81,269 copies in 2024.

The sixth spot on the list was secured by Kaiju No.8 as it sold 34,15, 000 copies followed by Kingdom in the seventh position and Haikyu!! in the eighth position as they sold 32,35,000 and 10,75,000 copies, respectively. Another popular title among anime fans, My Hero Academia landed on the ninth position selling 29,10,000 copies. The last spot was occupied by Spy x Family which sold 27,10,000 copies.