News / Entertainment / Anime / Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 30, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The release date for 'Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki' Season 2 Episode 1 is set for January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST.

Are you an anime enthusiast ready to dive into a world of growth, friendship, and self-discovery? Well, get ready because "Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki" is back with its highly awaited Season 2! Here's all you need to know, starting with the release date and time.

The release date for 'Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki' Season 2 Episode 1 is set for January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST.
The release date for 'Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki' Season 2 Episode 1 is set for January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time:

Bottom tier character Tomozaki 2nd stage episode 1 is all set to hit screens on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4 am JST. For fans outside Japan, here's the release time:

PT: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 11 am

ET: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 2 pm

CET: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 pm

IST: Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 12:30 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2:

If you're in Japan, platforms like AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11 have got you covered. For international fans, Crunchyroll is your go-to platform.

Recap of the Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 1:

In the first season, we followed Fumiya Tomozaki, a gaming genius with social struggles, forming a unique connection with Aoi Hinami, a gamer girl. The upcoming episode is likely to recap and reintroduce the characters after two years, with hints of Fumiya's new adventures in socializing.

Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2:

Season 2 promises to delve deeper into Fumiya's journey, possibly focusing on his new part-time job and the challenges it brings. Brace yourself for more heartwarming moments and character development.

Plot of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki:

"Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki" revolves around Fumiya Tomozaki, a gamer excelling in virtual life but lacking social skills in reality. With the help of Aoi Hinami, they navigate the complexities of social interactions, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and friendship.

