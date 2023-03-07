Caste Heaven creator launches new thrilling manga series: Blood Night Market

Chise Ogawa, the creator of Caste Heaven, is set to launch a new manga titled Blood Night Market in the May issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine on April 4. The manga promises to be an exciting and thrilling read for fans of vampire and human dynamics.

A dark and mysterious setting

The story of Blood Night Market takes place in a town where vampires and humans seeking blood come together. It's a dangerous and dark place that is home to many illegal activities, and the only thing standing between the two groups is the Blood Control Bureau.

Meet Sotetsu, the wasted blood

The protagonist of the manga is Sotetsu, a human who is deemed "wasted blood," which means that no one wants his blood. He works for the Blood Control Bureau and helps to crack down on illegal vampire activities. One day, he meets a mysterious vampire who claims to be a connoisseur of blood, and their fates become intertwined.

A suspenseful battle of courtship and salvation

As Sotetsu and the vampire get to know each other, a battle of courtship and salvation ensues. Sotetsu must decide whether to trust the vampire or not, and the vampire must prove that he's not like the others. The story promises to be suspenseful and thrilling, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

From Caste Heaven to Blood Night Market

Chise Ogawa is a talented manga creator who previously drew the popular manga series Caste Heaven. The manga, which ran from 2014 to 2021, was a hit among fans of the genre, and its eighth and final volume was released in October 2021. SuBLime licensed the manga, and its eighth volume was released in January 2022.

In June 2022, Ogawa launched a new manga series called vs.LOVE in Libre Publishing's Be x Boy magazine. The first volume of the series was published in November 2022.

Get ready for Blood Night Market

If you're a fan of vampire and human dynamics, then Blood Night Market is a manga that you won't want to miss. With Chise Ogawa at the helm, the story promises to be thrilling, suspenseful, and full of surprises. Make sure to mark your calendars for April 4, when the first chapter of Blood Night Market will be released in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine.