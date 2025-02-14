Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 194: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 14, 2025 10:36 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 194.

Chainsaw Man has fans on the edge of their seats after Yoru's Makima-like proposition to Denji in the previous chapter, setting the stage for the Death Devil's debut in the next issue. With the tension rising, readers are eagerly awaiting the twists and turns ahead. To add to the excitement, the release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 has been officially confirmed, ensuring that the anticipation for what's next will only continue to grow.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus official website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The international release is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The release time of the chapter will differ from region to based on the different time zones followed. Therefore, fans are advised to follow the table below for the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 194?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 194?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 is expected to kick off with a continued focus on Yoru and Denji, with the latter grappling with Yoru's manipulative offer. Fans may brace themselves for Denji to fall into old patterns of submission, but there’s a glimmer of hope as he might finally muster the courage to defy her.

Yoru’s reaction to Denji standing up for himself will likely be one of shock and frustration, which could create the perfect opportunity for Asa Mitaka to regain control over her body. This shift sets the stage for a poignant and possibly tender moment between Denji and Asa

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
