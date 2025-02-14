Chainsaw Man Chapter 194: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Chainsaw Man has fans on the edge of their seats after Yoru's Makima-like proposition to Denji in the previous chapter, setting the stage for the Death Devil's debut in the next issue. With the tension rising, readers are eagerly awaiting the twists and turns ahead. To add to the excitement, the release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 has been officially confirmed, ensuring that the anticipation for what's next will only continue to grow. Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Also Read: With Solo Leveling on Demon Slayer's tail on streaming, another anime is threatening it at box office

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus official website, Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The international release is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The release time of the chapter will differ from region to based on the different time zones followed. Therefore, fans are advised to follow the table below for the exact time of release.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 194?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Blackpink's Jennie hops on viral Doechii wave with new collab for 1st full solo album

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 194?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 194 is expected to kick off with a continued focus on Yoru and Denji, with the latter grappling with Yoru's manipulative offer. Fans may brace themselves for Denji to fall into old patterns of submission, but there’s a glimmer of hope as he might finally muster the courage to defy her.

Yoru’s reaction to Denji standing up for himself will likely be one of shock and frustration, which could create the perfect opportunity for Asa Mitaka to regain control over her body. This shift sets the stage for a poignant and possibly tender moment between Denji and Asa