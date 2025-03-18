Chainsaw Man Chapter 197: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is set to drop soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next thrilling instalment. With the official debut of the Death Devil and the unexpected return of Fakesaw Man, the stage is set for an action-packed chapter. As the story continues to unfold, readers can expect new revelations and intense developments that will leave them on the edge of their seats. Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/Website )

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, according to the MANGA Plus website. For international readers, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. As the release time will differ by region, fans are encouraged to refer to the release time table for their specific area to ensure they do not miss out on the highly anticipated instalment of the series.

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 197?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 197?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 is expected to pick up with the ongoing confrontation between the Death Devil and Fakesaw Man, with the Death Devil likely mistaking the imposter for the real Chainsaw Man in his unfamiliar form. The chapter will likely clarify that this is not Denji, setting the stage for a shift in focus toward Denji’s whereabouts, possibly involving Asa Mitaka or War Devil Yoru.

The chapter will likely end with Denji and his companions being approached by either Famine Devil Fami or Hirofumi Yoshida, who will deliver the shocking news of the Death Devil's appearance.