Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 18, 2025 01:08 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 197.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is set to drop soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next thrilling instalment. With the official debut of the Death Devil and the unexpected return of Fakesaw Man, the stage is set for an action-packed chapter. As the story continues to unfold, readers can expect new revelations and intense developments that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/Website )
Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/Website )

Also Read: Ahn Hyo Seop eyed for a role in upcoming romantic comedy K-drama: Report

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, according to the MANGA Plus website. For international readers, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. As the release time will differ by region, fans are encouraged to refer to the release time table for their specific area to ensure they do not miss out on the highly anticipated instalment of the series.

Time zoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 197?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 197?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 is expected to pick up with the ongoing confrontation between the Death Devil and Fakesaw Man, with the Death Devil likely mistaking the imposter for the real Chainsaw Man in his unfamiliar form. The chapter will likely clarify that this is not Denji, setting the stage for a shift in focus toward Denji’s whereabouts, possibly involving Asa Mitaka or War Devil Yoru.

The chapter will likely end with Denji and his companions being approached by either Famine Devil Fami or Hirofumi Yoshida, who will deliver the shocking news of the Death Devil's appearance.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On