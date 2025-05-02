Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 202: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 02, 2025 01:40 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 202.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 is set to drop soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next twist in the intense saga. After the shocking betrayal by War Devil Yoru in the previous chapter, expectations are high for a dramatic showdown. As Denji and Fakesaw Man face off, readers can expect the battle to escalate, with both sides pushing their limits in a deadly game of endurance.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be out for the rest of the world on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. However, as release times may vary by region, fans are encouraged to check the specific release schedule for their area to ensure they don't miss the highly anticipated new chapter of Chainsaw Man as soon as it drops.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
British Summer Time4PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Central European Summer Time5PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30AM, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 202?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 202?

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 is expected to begin with a continuation of the tense conversation between Denji and Yoru. Yoru will likely explain her reasons for shooting the woman, making it clear that she no longer intends to work with Denji in their fight against the Death Devil. The focus will then shift to the Death Devil, who is probably reunited with the Falling Devil and Famine Devil, Fami.

With a sense of detached satisfaction, the Death Devil may remark on the chaos they have caused and signal the transition to the next phase of their plan, setting the stage for the next chapter.

