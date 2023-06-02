Discover the captivating world of Oshi no Ko: A manga and anime sensation taking the audience by storm!

Oshi no Ko, created by Asa Akasaka, has taken the manga and anime world by storm. With its seemingly fluffy exterior, this idol-themed series delves deep into the intricacies of the industry. Boasting record-breaking sales and an international fanbase, Oshi no Ko has become one of the most-talked-about titles of the season. Let's explore the success and allure of this captivating series. Oshi no Ko: The idol-themed series takes the manga and anime world by storm with record-breaking sales and captivating storytelling.(Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko recently achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 9 million copies in circulation across 11 volumes. This achievement showcases the manga's undeniable popularity and continuous growth. With each passing season, the series has garnered more attention, thanks to its captivating storytelling and unexpected plot twists.

The release of the anime adaptation further propelled Oshi no Ko's popularity worldwide. Audiences were enthralled by the stunning animation and a mind-bending plot twist that left them craving for more. The series masterfully incorporated cliffhangers reminiscent of renowned titles like Puella Magi Madoka Magica, captivating viewers from the very first episode.

Oshi no Ko has been one of the season's most streamed titles in Japan, often rating in the top 10 on multiple streaming platforms. Its influence isn't restricted to Japan; the series has a vast global fanbase. Oshi no Ko's debut was the largest ever for HIDIVE, the streaming platform responsible for its English version. Rumors of a second season continue to swirl as supporters eagerly await further developments.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the world of Oshi no Ko, catching up is convenient. The anime is available exclusively on HIDIVE, offering a seamless streaming experience. English readers can delve into the manga's pages thanks to Yen Press, which handles its official English translation. Both mediums provide an opportunity to dive into the captivating story crafted by Asa Akasaka.

Oshi no Ko follows the life of Gorou, an obstetrician-gynecologist with a stark contrast to the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. His world collides unexpectedly with that of Ai Hoshino, a rising idol star whom Gorou admires. Their fates intertwine in inexplicable ways, defying all reason. As the story unfolds, Gorou finds himself compelled to stan(d) and deliver in support of his newfound connection.

Oshi no Ko's meteoric rise is a testament to its compelling narrative, intricate characters, and thought-provoking exploration of the idol industry. As fans eagerly consume each new episode and chapter, the series continues to captivate with its twists and turns. With a dedicated fanbase and rumors of future seasons, Oshi no Ko shows no signs of slowing down.