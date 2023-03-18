Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga resumes next week after hiatus

The hit manga series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set to resume after a hiatus that started in January. Fans of the series were eagerly awaiting its return and can now look forward to the next instalment in just a few days. Here's what we know about the upcoming chapter. The hit manga series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is set to resume after a hiatus that started in January.(Viz Media)

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End about?

For those unfamiliar, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a popular manga series that follows the adventures of an elf mage named Frieren and her comrades. After defeating the Demon King and bringing peace to the land, Frieren finds herself outliving her fellow adventurers due to her near immortality. The manga explores her struggle to understand life and fulfil the last wishes of her comrades.

When will Frieren: Beyond Journey's End resume?

According to the latest issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, the manga will resume in the next issue, which will be released on March 22. Fans of the series will be excited to see what's next for Frieren and her companions as they embark on a new adventure. (Also Read: Is Demon Slayer overrated? Fans debate the Kimetsu no Yaiba's true value)

What can fans expect from the next chapter of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming chapter, it's hard to say. The manga went on hiatus after its 10th volume, and readers have been left waiting to find out what happens next. However, given the series' popularity, it's sure to be worth the wait.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime adaptation

In addition to the manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is also getting an anime adaptation. The anime is set to premiere this fall and will surely be a hit with manga fans. It will be interesting to see how the anime adapts the story and brings Frieren's world to life on the small screen.