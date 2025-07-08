Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 starts July 7: Episode schedule and where to watch

The second season of Grand Blue Dreaming is now here. The popular anime's upcoming season will debut on July 7, 2025, with weekly episodes airing on Mondays. Crunchyroll offers fans access to the most recent episodes for streaming. Iori Kitahara's account of his turbulent experiences in a beach village continues in the anime. Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 premieres on July 7, 2025/(X)

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2: When and Where to Watch It

Season 2 of Grand Blue Dreaming will be available for streaming solely on Crunchyroll beginning July 7. The episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

Here is a glance at the confirmed schedule, as reported by the Economic Times:

Episode 1: July 7, 2025

Episode 2: July 14, 2025

Episode 3: July 21, 2025

Episode 4: July 28, 2025

Episode 5: August 4, 2025

Episode 6: August 11, 2025

Episode 7: August 18, 2025

Episode 8: August 25, 2025

Episode 9: September 1, 2025

Episode 10: September 8, 2025

Episode 11: September 15, 2025

Episode 12: September 22, 2025

FYI: Season 1 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Grand Blue Dreaming’s Second Season: What to expect

The second season centers on Iori, a college student who moves to a coastal town in order to start again. Instead, he becomes sucked into the wild lifestyle of the local diving club. Season 2 promises even more chaos, character growth and laughter - from drunken excursions to beachside antics.

As Iori and his pals dive deeper into their college experiences, both practically and emotionally, fans can anticipate even more lavish party scenes, awkward situations and sincere friendships.

Will there be 12 episodes in Season 2 as well?

Crunchyroll has not confirmed the exact number of episodes, although it is likely that Season 2 will follow the original season’s 12-episode format.

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 promises to be a lot of fun, whether you are into the aquatic scenes or the university hijinks.

FAQs

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 new episodes air when?

Crunchyroll releases new episodes every Monday from July 7, 2025, to September 22, 2025.

Where can I watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Grand Blue Dreaming?

You can watch Season 2 on Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be streamed at any time on Amazon Prime Video.

Do I need to watch Season 1 before starting Season 2?

Watching Season 1 is recommended to understand the characters and storyline.