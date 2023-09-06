Jujutsu Kaisen 235 - Spoilers reveal Gojo's ‘God’ mode, netizens go crazy

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Chapter 235 delivers the epic showdown they've been waiting for. After Gojo lost his arm to Sukuna in the previous chapter, anxiety was running high among fans. But the latest leaks reveal that Gojo has unleashed his "God" mode. Gojo Satoru uses Hollow Purple against Fushiguro Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4(MAPPA)

In a stunning sequence, Gojo regrows his severed hand and sends Agito reeling with his overwhelming power. It's a pivotal moment, and it's evident that Gojo is about to make history.

Gojo's power soars as he releases two consecutive Black Flashes, a feat never seen before. Even Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, experiences an unfamiliar sensation – nervousness.

But Gojo's display of power doesn't stop there. With unwavering determination, he delivers a third Black Flash, this time targeting Mahoraga. Sukuna, visibly anxious, attempts to strike back, but Gojo effortlessly blocks him, leading to a devastating fourth Black Flash.

As Sukuna struggles to keep up, Mahoraga steps in to protect him but is sent flying by Gojo's sheer strength. Gojo then surprises everyone by firing the Cursed Technique Reversal 'RED' skyward instead of at Mahoraga. Sukuna panics and tries to intercept 'RED' with Mahoraga, only to realize that 'BLUE,' fired earlier, is still in play.

Gojo's cunning move leaves Sukuna in a tight spot. As 'BLUE' and 'RED' converge, Gojo declares his ultimate technique: Hollow Technique: Purple. The resulting impact reshapes the battlefield, leaving Sukuna battered and torn.

In contrast, Gojo emerges unscathed, with his resilience intact. Kusakabe notes that Sukuna has lost Mahoraga and the ability to use Domain Amplification, sealing Gojo's victory.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 is set to officially release on September 11, 2023, and fans can read it for free on Viz Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus App. The stakes are higher than ever, and the story is heading into exciting new territory.

