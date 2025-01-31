Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 31, 2025 10:29 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Kaiju No.8 Chapter 122. 

Kaiju No. 8 fans, brace yourselves as the release date for Chapter 122 has been dropped and it is set to raise the stakes even higher. With more action, suspense, and monstrous mayhem on the way, this new chapter is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O/X)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O/X)

Meanwhile, in the previous chapter, Kafka Hibino demonstrated his strength against the Meireki Era Mega Monster (or Meireki). It looks like the upcoming issue will feature a more intense showdown, with the two combatants likely to be more evenly matched than before.

Also Read: Sakamoto Days Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Friday, February 14, 2025, at midnight (JST). International fans will have early access to the chapter on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Fans of the manga are advised to follow the table below to know the exact release time in their region.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time4PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Central European Time5PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Friday, February 14, 2025
Australia Central Daylight Time1:30AM, Friday, February 14, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 122?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 121 as well.

Also Read: Limp Bizkit powers Devil May Cry's early 2000s aura; Indian-American creator says anime ‘not prepared’ for explosive OST

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 122?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 is poised to kick off with Kafka Hibino arriving at the location where Meireki awaits, taunting the beast as he closes in. For the first time, Meireki may speak, albeit in fragmented, disjointed sentences that barely convey its message. One likely question it will pose is how are the soldiers it killed so long ago still alive. The battle will soon erupt, with Kafka initially maintaining the upper hand, likely continuing to overpower Meireki.

However, his arrogance could come into play as he begins to toy with the creature, providing Meireki with a crucial opening to transform. As the chapter nears its conclusion, fans can expect Meireki to shed its No. 9 form and start returning to its original, more formidable state, setting the stage for an even more intense confrontation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On