Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Kaiju No. 8 fans, brace yourselves as the release date for Chapter 122 has been dropped and it is set to raise the stakes even higher. With more action, suspense, and monstrous mayhem on the way, this new chapter is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O/X)

Meanwhile, in the previous chapter, Kafka Hibino demonstrated his strength against the Meireki Era Mega Monster (or Meireki). It looks like the upcoming issue will feature a more intense showdown, with the two combatants likely to be more evenly matched than before.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Friday, February 14, 2025, at midnight (JST). International fans will have early access to the chapter on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Fans of the manga are advised to follow the table below to know the exact release time in their region.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, February 14, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, February 14, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 122?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 121 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 122?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 is poised to kick off with Kafka Hibino arriving at the location where Meireki awaits, taunting the beast as he closes in. For the first time, Meireki may speak, albeit in fragmented, disjointed sentences that barely convey its message. One likely question it will pose is how are the soldiers it killed so long ago still alive. The battle will soon erupt, with Kafka initially maintaining the upper hand, likely continuing to overpower Meireki.

However, his arrogance could come into play as he begins to toy with the creature, providing Meireki with a crucial opening to transform. As the chapter nears its conclusion, fans can expect Meireki to shed its No. 9 form and start returning to its original, more formidable state, setting the stage for an even more intense confrontation.