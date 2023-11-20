Megan Thee Stallion reveals her favourite anime - Can you guess?

Megan Thee Stallion, the chart-topping superstar, has been making waves not just for her music but also for her unabashed love for anime. Her current top pick right now? The action-packed anime sensation, My Hero Academia. Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Known for seamlessly incorporating anime references into her music, Megan has taken her love for the animated world to a whole new level. From sly shoutouts to beloved series like Naruto and Pokemon to donning full-fledged anime cosplays, Megan has solidified her place as an anime aficionado. And right now, her heart belongs to My Hero Academia.

In a recent interview with GQ, Megan was asked to rank her favourites among some heavy hitters in the anime realm - My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Without hesitation, Megan crowned My Hero Academia as her clear favourite. She admitted the decision was tough, stating, "They're all good; they're all my favourites," reflecting the internal struggle every anime enthusiast faces when choosing a beloved series.

For those eager to dive into the My Hero Academia universe, Megan recommends exploring both the manga and anime. The latest manga chapters are available for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, with the entire collection accessible through a paid subscription. As for the anime, fans can catch up on the first six seasons on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu, eagerly awaiting Season 7 and the fourth movie currently in development.

My Hero Academia's allure lies in its unique premise - a world where 80% of the population boasts superpowers, leaving our protagonist, Izuku, without any. Undeterred, he enrols in a prestigious hero academy, setting the stage for an epic journey of self-discovery and heroism.