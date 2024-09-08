 My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: Exact release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 08, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Read to know more about My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17.

The popular anime, My Hero Academia announced the release date of its next episode. The previous episode saw the heroes struggling to keep the U.A. afloat with La Brava and Gentle proving to be useful in doing so. The collapse of it could have cost lives for nothing but no such thing happened on their watch. The episode also focuses on Gremlin's heartwarming origin story where he just wanted a chance to turn his life around.

My Hero Academia Season 2 Episode 17 will be released on Saturday (JST).(@MHAOfficial/X)
My Hero Academia Season 2 Episode 17 will be released on Saturday (JST).(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 release date and time

The latest episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm (JST) on Saturday, September 14, 2024, according to the anime’s official website. This will translate into a daytime release of the episode for most of the fans residing outside Japan. The time of the episode’s release might differ from country to country. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time1:30 amSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
Central Standard Time4:30 amSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
British Summer Time9:30 amSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
Central European Summer Time10:30 amSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
Indian Standard Time3:00 pmSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
Philippine Time5:30 pmSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time7:00 pmSaturdaySeptember 14, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. The episode can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and BiliBili which is more accessible for the international audience.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17?

Tomura Shigaraki and Deku will be in the spotlight of Season 7 Episode 17. Kaina’s help was perfectly timed to ensure Gentle and La Brava’s efforts until now would not go in vain. It was also revealed that Shigaraki’s vulnerable state was because he was unable to fuse with All for One which was pointed out by the One for All remnants. The upcoming episode can divulge more details about the same and about how Shigaraki’s body is coping at the time.

