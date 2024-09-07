Will fans see BTS V in Jinny's Kitchen Season 3? Co-director hints at possibility

BTS member Kim Taehyung also known as V starred in Jinny's Kitchen Season 1. He played the role of an intern in the series. However, the music artist was unable to participate in Season 2 since he was enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023. But there may be chances of his reappearance during Season 3 and fans could not be more excited. There might be chances of V's appearance in Jinny's Kitchen Season 3(Instagram)

What has co-director Park Hyun-Yong said about V's appearance?

Co-director of Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 was seen in an interview with Newsen on Friday, September 6, 2024. Amidst the release of the season's final episode, he was invited to give insides about the upcoming Season 3 and what fans could expect from the show.

The interview briefly discussed the participation of singer/actor Kim Taehyung who went on to finish his military service in 2023 and was replaced in Season 2 of the show. Fans have been curious if they will see the idol on-screen and they finally received an answer.

Park Hyun-Yong has disclosed, “I don't know yet. I think I need to talk to PD Na Young-Seok. But if there are people looking for it, I think I can show them the results that match their expectations. There are people who are looking forward to it thanks to Taehyung-ssi (V). I think we'll know when the time comes.”

Who replaced V during Jinny's Kitchen Season 2?

Since V was forced to leave Season 2 of the show, Korean actor Go Min-Si stepped into his role. She has been a part of k-dramas, ‘Sweet Home,’ ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Youth of May,' she has also acted in the film, ‘Smuggler.'

In a previous interview, Na PD told the world about the reason they chose Min-Si. He stated, “Anyway we're missing an intern. We thought a lot about it. We looked up a lot to pick someone young. Min-Si appeared to be a wonderful actress who is building her career firmly.” He went on to add, “Then we found out that she didn't begin as an actress but had many other jobs. In fact, she worked at a company before.”

It was revealed in this interview that she previously worked as a wedding planner. Acknowledging this Na PD expressed, “Yes, this company may appear to be nothing to others, but we have a clear structure. The hierarchy is very dense. We looked for someone who could perform at his best while adapting to this situation. Then we encountered Min-Si's flashy job history."

What advice did V leave for his replacement in Jinny's Kitchen Season 2?

In December 2023, BTS's V had left a message on X for the intern replacing him. He advised, “Don't be slow. You're going to have to be a bit quicker and make sure to do your job as the newbie.”

As reported by SportsKeeda, Min-Si found out about the advice during an official press conference after joining the team. She replied, “I'm not sure if I was fast enough though, but I hope he enjoyed watching it. I will also wait for the day to meet him. Take care in the army. Goodluck!”

Things are expected to get exciting with V's arrival and fans just can't wait to know more.