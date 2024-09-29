My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20: Exact release date, time and more

Excited news for the fans of My Hero Academia. The animation series announced the release date for Season 7 Episode 20. The last episode gave viewers the conclusion of the battle between Endeavour and Dabi. The Villain lost himself after he unleashed the ultimate power of his Quirks as he finally got to face his father. The power of the Quirks led to an extreme increase in his temperature so so much so that he risked annihilating himself and everything within 5 km of his radius. However, the heroic effect of the Todoroki family defused the situation. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 release date and time

According to the anime’s official website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 will drop at 5:30 pm (JST) on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Like always, the episode will be simulcasted for fans residing outside Japan. However, the time of the episode’s release will be different due to the different time zones followed. Hence, international fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 01:30 am Saturday October 05, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 04:30 am Saturday October 05, 2024 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday October 05, 2024 Central European Time 10:30 am Saturday October 05, 2024 Indian Standard Time 03:00 pm Saturday October 05, 2024 Philippine Time 05:30 pm Saturday October 05, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 05:30 pm Saturday October 05, 2024 Australian Central Standard Time 07:00 pm Saturday October 05, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its 29 affiliates worldwide. The episode can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and BiliBili which is more accessible for the international audience.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20?

The next episode in the animation series will adapt the chapter to 390 from the manga of the same name. This means a drastic shift will be witnessed in the Ochaco Uraraka vs Togo Himiko scene with the latter utilising Twice's Sad Man Parade and focusing on the former. A flashback in the episode is also expected where Togo's origin story might be featured. The flashback might also see an interesting exchange of words between Toga Twic before returning to the present.