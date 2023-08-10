Nostalgic Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 key art reminds fans of Gojo and Geto's once-unbreakable bond

The gripping second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has left fans stunned as it delved into the past, unveiling the tragic end to the once-strong friendship between Gojo and Geto. The recently concluded Hidden Inventory Arc showcased the rift between the two powerful characters, shedding light on their differing ideologies. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 explores Gojo and Geto's tragic friendship end via Hidden Inventory Arc. Clashing ideals and distinct cursed energy drive them apart.(MAPPA)

Diverging paths: Cursed energy clash

In a heart-wrenching twist, the Hidden Inventory Arc showcased the profound differences that ultimately tore apart the close bond between Gojo and Geto. As Geto aimed to break the cursed cycle threatening the world by eliminating individuals lacking cursed energy, Gojo vehemently disagreed with this drastic plan. Their clashing ideals became a turning point, leading to the tragic end of their friendship.

Distinct cursed energy abilities

The disparity in their cursed energy abilities further highlighted their contrasting paths. Gojo possessed innate biological energy, while Geto's powers stemmed from absorbed cursed beings. His consumption of spirits left an indelible mark on his psyche. Despite being sent on perilous exorcism missions by Jujutsu Tech, Geto's descent into villainy appeared inevitable.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: A grim showdown

The turning point between Gojo and Geto was vividly portrayed in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the franchise's first feature-length film. Gojo's confrontation with Geto resulted in a climactic battle, seemingly ending with Geto's defeat. However, the film hinted at a lingering threat, as the nefarious Geto refused to be vanquished.

A nostalgic glimpse: New key art

As fans grapple with the somber revelation, new key art from the flashback arc has emerged, offering a poignant glimpse into the brighter days at Jujutsu Tech. This artwork serves as a reminder of the deep bond that once united Gojo and Geto before their paths diverged.

Anticipating the Shibuya Incident Arc

With the Hidden Inventory Arc concluded, excitement is building for the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc. As Studio MAPPA continues to impress with its animation prowess, fans are eagerly awaiting the adaptation of this pivotal storyline. The studio, known for its work on acclaimed anime like Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, has captured the essence of Jujutsu Kaisen's emotional journey.