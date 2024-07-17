One Piece Chapter 1121 will be manga's last release in July, here's when it arrives

One Piece Chapter 1121 is confirmed to be the manga's last release in July. The spoilers leaked online revealed that there will be a break in Eiichiro Oda's famed series following the release of the next chapter. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming issue: One Piece Chapter 1121 will be the manga's last release in July

One Piece Chapter 1121 release date and time

The next One Piece chapter is set to arrive on Monday, July 22, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audience this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 21 Sunday CDT 10:00 AM July 21 Sunday EDT 11:00 AM July 21 Sunday GMT 3:00 PM July 21 Sunday IST 8:30 PM July 21 Sunday ACST 12:30 AM July 22 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1121?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1121 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1121?

One Piece Chapter 1121 is expected to set the stage for the conclusion of the ongoing Egghead arc. Once the arc ends later this year, the manga will introduce the highly anticipated Elbaf arc. Based on the spoilers released earlier this week, the forthcoming chapter will feature some intense scenes that will feature several fight sequences. Upon seeing Saturn on the Elbaf ship, Luffy unleashes a brutal punch that sends the former flying. Fans will also see Bonney transforming into Nika again.