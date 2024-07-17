 One Piece Chapter 1121 will be manga's last release in July, here's when it arrives - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Chapter 1121 will be manga's last release in July, here's when it arrives

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 17, 2024 11:11 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1121

One Piece Chapter 1121 is confirmed to be the manga's last release in July. The spoilers leaked online revealed that there will be a break in Eiichiro Oda's famed series following the release of the next chapter. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming issue:

One Piece Chapter 1121 will be the manga's last release in July
One Piece Chapter 1121 will be the manga's last release in July

One Piece Chapter 1121 release date and time

The next One Piece chapter is set to arrive on Monday, July 22, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audience this weekend. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 AMJuly 21Sunday
CDT10:00 AMJuly 21Sunday
EDT11:00 AMJuly 21Sunday
GMT3:00 PMJuly 21Sunday
IST8:30 PMJuly 21Sunday
ACST12:30 AMJuly 22Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1121?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1121 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1121?

One Piece Chapter 1121 is expected to set the stage for the conclusion of the ongoing Egghead arc. Once the arc ends later this year, the manga will introduce the highly anticipated Elbaf arc. Based on the spoilers released earlier this week, the forthcoming chapter will feature some intense scenes that will feature several fight sequences. Upon seeing Saturn on the Elbaf ship, Luffy unleashes a brutal punch that sends the former flying. Fans will also see Bonney transforming into Nika again.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1121 will be manga's last release in July, here's when it arrives
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On