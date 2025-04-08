Menu Explore
One Piece Chapter 1146: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 08, 2025 01:35 AM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1146.

​As the stage is set for an epic showdown against the Holy Knights, fans eagerly anticipate the return of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece with Chapter 1146. Following a brief hiatus, the series is poised to deliver an action-packed issue that promises to propel the narrative into thrilling new territories.

One Piece Chapter 1146 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)
One Piece Chapter 1146 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 1 Review: Koichi's heroic journey offers a promising start with room to grow

When will the One Piece Chapter 1146 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1146 is scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025, in Japan at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be available to the international audience on Sunday, April 20, 2025. To help fans around the world stay on track, we've provided a handy guide below with the exact release times for Chapter 1146, tailored to different time zones.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time8 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025
British Summer Time4 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Monday, April 21, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 am, Monday, April 21, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1146?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Devil May Cry ending explained: Will Dante have to fight the US Army next?

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1146?

Chapter 1146 of One Piece is expected to open with Gunko maintaining her hostile stance against the Straw Hats. Initially, she will exude a threatening aura, but the tension will shift when she spots Brook, causing her to pause and change her entire attitude.

The focus will then move to the Underworld, where Luffy and the crew press Loki for more details on his earlier conversation with Hajrudin about their father’s death. The chapter is likely to end on a cliffhanger, beginning Loki's flashback, just as he reaches adulthood, leaving readers eager to discover the secrets of his past.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
