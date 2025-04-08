One Piece Chapter 1146: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

​As the stage is set for an epic showdown against the Holy Knights, fans eagerly anticipate the return of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece with Chapter 1146. Following a brief hiatus, the series is poised to deliver an action-packed issue that promises to propel the narrative into thrilling new territories. One Piece Chapter 1146 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1146 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1146 is scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025, in Japan at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be available to the international audience on Sunday, April 20, 2025. To help fans around the world stay on track, we've provided a handy guide below with the exact release times for Chapter 1146, tailored to different time zones.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, April 20, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 am, Monday, April 21, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1146?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1146?

Chapter 1146 of One Piece is expected to open with Gunko maintaining her hostile stance against the Straw Hats. Initially, she will exude a threatening aura, but the tension will shift when she spots Brook, causing her to pause and change her entire attitude.

The focus will then move to the Underworld, where Luffy and the crew press Loki for more details on his earlier conversation with Hajrudin about their father’s death. The chapter is likely to end on a cliffhanger, beginning Loki's flashback, just as he reaches adulthood, leaving readers eager to discover the secrets of his past.