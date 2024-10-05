Menu Explore
Oshi no Ko Chapter 163 delayed: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 05, 2024 02:30 PM IST

Read to know more details about Oshi no Ko Chapter 163.

Popular manga Oshi no Ko has scheduled the release of Chapter 163. However, the manga is going for a two-week break. Hence, the release date is set for after the break. In the previous episode, Hikaru Kamiki drowned to his death after his head hit a rock and Gorou Amamiya's shadowy hands dragged him deeper into the water. Elsewhere, Aqua Hoshino believed that he was reincarnated as Ai's son to protect his sister Ruby as he thought h was going to die.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 163 delayed by two weeks.(Doga Kobo)
Oshi no Ko Chapter 163 delayed by two weeks.(Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 163 release date and time

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 will be released at midnight (JST), on Thursday, October 24, 2024, two weeks later. This means a daytime release for audiences residing outside Japan on Wednesday, October 23. The time of release will differ across the globe as the different regions follow different time zones. To know the exact time, fans can refer to the following table.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayOctober 23
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayOctober 23
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayOctober 23
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayOctober 23
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayOctober 23
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayOctober 23
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayOctober 24
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayOctober 24

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 163?

Oshi no Ko fans can read the upcoming Oshi no Ko on the Manga Plus website and its mobile app gives free access to all the chapters. However, it is important to note that only the first and last three chapters can accessed repeatedly through the app. To read the other chapters repeatedly fans will be required to subscribe to a premium plan.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 163?

The next chapter will foremost reveal whether Hoshino survived his fall into the waterbody or not. However, the circumstances indicate that he will die and leave Ruby behind to complete her dream of performing at the Tokyo Dome. In a miraculous plot twist, however, Aka Akasaak and Mengo Yokoyari manage to save Hoshino then the manga will end on a happy note. The manga also has some explaining to do with Crow Girl's character in the manga series.

