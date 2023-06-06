Home / Entertainment / Anime / Pokemon card theft shakes hobby shop in Fujiyoshida City, $16K worth vanishes

Pokemon card theft shakes hobby shop in Fujiyoshida City, $16K worth vanishes

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jun 06, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Fujiyoshida City hobby shop hit by Pokémon card theft. Over 2.2 million yen ($16,000) worth of cards were stolen, including a $1,200 rare card.

In recent news, a hobby shop in Fujiyoshida City has experienced an unfortunate incident involving Pokemon cards. The store suffered a significant loss, with over 2.2 million yen worth of prized Pokemon cards mysteriously disappearing.

The stolen cards, worth approximately $16,000 USD, include a highly valuable card priced at $1,200. The immense appeal of these collectibles appears to have driven individuals to resort to extreme measures, pushing the boundaries of the trading card scene. Authorities have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this regrettable theft.

It seems that at around 1:00 am, an individual clandestinely entered the card store and absconded with a total of 74 cards. The scene was chaotic, marked by shattered display cases. However, with the help of the shop's surveillance footage, law enforcement promptly apprehended the suspect, a 25-year-old, who subsequently confessed their involvement in the crime.

It was revealed that this individual was not limited to targeting a single store. Instead, their thieving endeavors extended to various Pokemon card retailers throughout Tokyo. Authorities executed a search of the suspect's residence and discovered a vast collection of stolen Pokemon cards, acquired through similar means. While no direct links to other robberies have been established thus far, investigators are exploring potential connections with ongoing investigations in the area.

This incident adds another dark chapter to the series of Pokemon card-related crimes. Troubling incidents, including gun violence and rampant shoplifting, have been reported in the United States during the height of Pokemon's frenzy in 2021. Retail giants like Target and Walmart were even compelled to adopt stringent measures such as locking up card packs behind counters to combat rampant theft.

Unfortunately, it appears that the allure of these highly sought-after collectibles continues to tempt both enthusiasts and thieves alike. As the Pokemon card market flourishes, driven by escalating prices and high demand, collectors and store owners find themselves grappling with the aftermath of such incidents.

