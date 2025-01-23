Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 23, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Read to know more about the Spy x Family Chapter 111 before its release.

The wait for Spy x Family Chapter 111 continues, as fans will need to hold tight for a little longer. Following the series' biweekly release schedule, the next highly anticipated chapter is set to drop in two weeks. With each new instalment building on the story’s thrilling twists and heartwarming moments, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the next chapter hits.

Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_en/X)
Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_en/X)

Also Read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19: Exact release date, time and more

Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 111 is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, fans in different time zones can expect to get their hands on the chapter a day earlier, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Since the release time varies across regions, readers can check the provided table for the exact release time in their area, ensuring they don’t miss the next exciting chapter of this fan-favourite series.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayFebruary 2
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayFebruary 2
British Summer Time4 pmSundayFebruary 2
Central European Summer Time5 pmSundayFebruary 2
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayFebruary 2
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayFebruary 2
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayFebruary 3
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 3

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 111?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule, plot and more

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 111?

Spy x Family Chapter 111 is likely to dive deeper into Anya Forger’s struggle as she grapples with the new, shocking information she uncovered while reading her father's mind. While Loid remains sceptical of Melinda’s claims, Anya’s own abilities as an esper lead her to believe Donovan Desmond could also possess telepathic powers.

However, revealing this to her father is not an option for Anya. The chapter might also shift focus to Melinda Desmond, as she reflects on the events that led her to suspect her husband’s telepathic abilities. Additionally, fans could see the return of Demetrius, who might assist his mother in piecing together the mysterious events surrounding Donovan's potential powers.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On