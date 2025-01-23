Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date, time and more
Read to know more about the Spy x Family Chapter 111 before its release.
The wait for Spy x Family Chapter 111 continues, as fans will need to hold tight for a little longer. Following the series' biweekly release schedule, the next highly anticipated chapter is set to drop in two weeks. With each new instalment building on the story’s thrilling twists and heartwarming moments, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the next chapter hits.
Also Read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19: Exact release date, time and more
Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date and time
According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 111 is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, fans in different time zones can expect to get their hands on the chapter a day earlier, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Since the release time varies across regions, readers can check the provided table for the exact release time in their area, ensuring they don’t miss the next exciting chapter of this fan-favourite series.
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Pacific Daylight Time
|8 am
|Sunday
|February 2
|Eastern Daylight Time
|11 am
|Sunday
|February 2
|British Summer Time
|4 pm
|Sunday
|February 2
|Central European Summer Time
|5 pm
|Sunday
|February 2
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30 pm
|Sunday
|February 2
|Philippine Standard Time
|11 pm
|Sunday
|February 2
|Japanese Standard Time
|12 am
|Monday
|February 3
|Australia Central Standard Time
|12:30 am
|Monday
|February 3
Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 111?
The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.
Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule, plot and more
What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 111?
Spy x Family Chapter 111 is likely to dive deeper into Anya Forger’s struggle as she grapples with the new, shocking information she uncovered while reading her father's mind. While Loid remains sceptical of Melinda’s claims, Anya’s own abilities as an esper lead her to believe Donovan Desmond could also possess telepathic powers.
However, revealing this to her father is not an option for Anya. The chapter might also shift focus to Melinda Desmond, as she reflects on the events that led her to suspect her husband’s telepathic abilities. Additionally, fans could see the return of Demetrius, who might assist his mother in piecing together the mysterious events surrounding Donovan's potential powers.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.