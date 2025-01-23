Spy x Family Chapter 111: Release date, time and more

The wait for Spy x Family Chapter 111 continues, as fans will need to hold tight for a little longer. Following the series' biweekly release schedule, the next highly anticipated chapter is set to drop in two weeks. With each new instalment building on the story’s thrilling twists and heartwarming moments, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the next chapter hits. Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_en/X)

Also Read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 19: Exact release date, time and more

Spy x Family Chapter 111 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 111 is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, fans in different time zones can expect to get their hands on the chapter a day earlier, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Since the release time varies across regions, readers can check the provided table for the exact release time in their area, ensuring they don’t miss the next exciting chapter of this fan-favourite series.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday February 2 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday February 2 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday February 2 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday February 2 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday February 2 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday February 2 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday February 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday February 3

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 111?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release date, schedule, plot and more

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 111?

Spy x Family Chapter 111 is likely to dive deeper into Anya Forger’s struggle as she grapples with the new, shocking information she uncovered while reading her father's mind. While Loid remains sceptical of Melinda’s claims, Anya’s own abilities as an esper lead her to believe Donovan Desmond could also possess telepathic powers.

However, revealing this to her father is not an option for Anya. The chapter might also shift focus to Melinda Desmond, as she reflects on the events that led her to suspect her husband’s telepathic abilities. Additionally, fans could see the return of Demetrius, who might assist his mother in piecing together the mysterious events surrounding Donovan's potential powers.