Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 20, 2025 01:44 AM IST

Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 as it is scheduled to release soon.

In Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4, fans can expect a shift in focus following the dramatic reveal of KEEL's true leader at the end of the previous episode. According to the series' official website, while this major plot point set the stage for new developments, the upcoming episode is likely to explore other key storylines and characters.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The episode will be available to the international audience on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The release time will differ depending on your location, so fans across the globe will need to tune in at different times.

To make sure you don’t miss the episode, we've provided a detailed table with the release times for various regions. Check it out to catch the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8:26 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:26am, Thursday, April 24, 2025
British Summer Time4:26 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:26pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:56pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:26pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:26am, Friday, April 25, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:56am, Friday, April 25, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4?

The anime will be available for international audiences to stream on Crunchyroll. The platform also confirmed that the animation series will be available in several languages, including English, Latin, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, French and German dubs.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4?

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 4 is expected to continue focusing on Bofurin as they ease back into their more routine daily lives. Fans will likely see Sakura and the rest of the group balancing their responsibilities as students during this brief lull in gang activities.

Meanwhile, Kaji may confide in Hajime Umemiya about his growing concerns regarding KEEL’s true motives and leadership. As is typical of Umemiya’s laid-back personality, he will probably downplay Kaji’s worries, assuring him there’s no need for concern.

However, he’s likely to instruct Toma Hiragi to call a meeting with the other Four Kings to address Kaji's suspicions and discuss the situation further. It is also expected that the episode will lead Sakura and his friends to a new adventure while Unemiya's meeting takes a back seat.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
