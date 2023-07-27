Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 delayed, Exact release times and streaming guide here

The official Twitter account of the anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has announced that the fourth episode of the series will be delayed this week on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. The delay is due to production circumstances. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 delayed(Viz Media)

The episode was previously set to release on Sunday, July 30, but will now release on Monday, July 31. While the episode will still air during its regular schedule in Japan, some other Japanese streaming platforms will face a similar delay.

Date Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 Revised Release Times JST PT CT ET CET IST July 31, 2023 5:00 pm 2:00 am 4:00 am 5:00 am 11:00 am 2:30 pm

Streaming Guide

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu for international viewers. Fans in Southeast Asia can also stream the episode on the official Muse Asia YouTube channel.

About the Anime

Akira Tendou is bored with his job at Black Company. The long, mundane work hours along with the work pressure have left with mentally and physically drained. But life is kind to him when a zombie apocalypse descends upon Japan. Surrounded by hordes of ravenous zombies, Akira realises he doesn’t have to go to work again! Thus, begins the bucket listing as he sets off to fulfil all his dreams and wishes.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is an adaptation of the manga with the same name. The manga has been written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The anime is by Viz Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, the three renowned production and distribution companies.

Zom 100 is being directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, known for directing Komi Can’t Communicate, along with Hanako Ueda at BUG FILMS Studio. The script is under the supervision of Hiroshi Seko. Moreover, the character designs will be provided by Kii Tanaka, while Makoto Miyazaki will provide designs for the zombies.

The opening theme song for the anime, Song of the Dead, is by KANA-BOON and the ending theme song,H appiness of the Dead, is by Shiyui.