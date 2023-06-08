Are Troy Aikman and his wife splitting? Speculations arise as romantic photos of NFL star and younger woman surface

Fans are wondering if NFL starTroy Aikman hinted at the end of his marriage to Catherine ‘Capa’ Aikman after a series of seemingly romantic photos of him with a younger woman surfaced. Aikman was tagged in these photos by Haley Clark, 34, whose Instagram profile is private. Clark and Aikman are vacationing off the Italian Riviera. Seemingly romantic photos of Troy Aikman with a younger woman named Haley Clark have surfaced (@halonearth/Instagram)

Not much is known about Clark, except that she is a Dallas-based sales director and a graduate of Southern Methodist University. She was spotted with Aikman on a yacht, swimming off theAmalfi Coast.

Troy Aikman and Haley Clark (@halonearth/Instagram)

The pictures came as a shock to fans as the ex-quarterback and his wife never announced publicly that they are planning a divorce, or even separation. It is also unclear if Aikman has even started to file divorce proceedings.

Aikman and his first wife,Rhonda Worthey, separated in 2011. He was a single father for several years, before he started dating Capa. They tied the knot in 2017 and have a family comprising Aikman’s two daughters from his earlier marriage, and Capa’s two sons.

The grandmother of Capa’s two sons, Luke and Val, is notably the sister of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. Capa still uses Aikman’s last name on Instagram.

Aikman and Capa exchanged vows in a small ceremony. A reception was subsequently heldat the Four Seasons Santa Barbara. Aikman said that he popped the question to Capa on June 2, 2017. He referred to her as “the love of my life.” She said yes at the time, and Aikman posted a photo of her smiling for her then husband-to-be. Aikman proposed to her in Lake Como, Italy, during a vacation they were on, according to the news outlet PEOPLE.

Aikman has always been active on Instagram, sharing photos of Capa and himself from date nights. Social media platforms indicate that the couple started dating in February 2016, at least.

Aikman’s two daughters he shares with Worthey are named Jordan Ashley and Alexa Marie. Aikman is often seen spending time with his children at their lacrosse and volleyball games, and he refers to them as “daddy’s girls” in several posts he shares on social media.

