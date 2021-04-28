IND USA
Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19: 'It caught up with me'
Kaushik Ganguly had completed the shoot of his Hindi film, Manohar Pandey some time back.
Kaushik Ganguly had completed the shoot of his Hindi film, Manohar Pandey some time back.
Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19: 'It caught up with me'

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly had been for an outdoor shoot schedule for his new film, Kabaddi Kabaddi.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:20 PM IST

National award-winning film director Kaushik Ganguly on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Ganguly had recently gone to Bolpur for outdoor shooting for his new project Kabaddi Kabaddi and had returned to Kolkata two days back.

"It caught up with me. In spite of taking all precautions while shooting, Ive tested positive with mild symptoms," the Nagarkirtan director said on Facebook.

"Currently in home isolation under Dr. Rajib Seal. Requesting those who came in touch with me in the last 7 days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win," he said.


The friends and followers of the 52-year-old filmmaker wished him a speedy recovery. The director is known for acclaimed films in Bengali cinema such as Shabdo, Jyeshthoputro, Chotoder Chobi, Cinemawala and Bisorjon among others.

He had recently completed shooting for his first Hindi work, Manohar Pandey.

In past one week, Bengali film hero Jeet, actors Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Subhasree Ganguly and Parno Mittra, were diagnosed with Covid-19 and all are in home isolation.


