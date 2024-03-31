4 interesting facts about Wo Bhi Din The, Rohit Saraf, Sanjana Sanghi, Adarsh Gourav's much-delayed movie

Rohit Saraf, Sanjana Sanghi, and Adarsh Gourav have cemented their space in Bollywood now, but a little known fact is that they shot their first film together. Wo Bhi Din The was filmed 11 years ago in 2015, but it's seen the light of the day only now. (Also Read – Adarsh Gourav on working with Ridley Scott for Alien prequel series: ‘Dream come true’, ‘lifetime opportunity’) Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi in Wo Bhi Din The

Sanjana Sanghi gave 12th Boards after filming

As Wo Bhi Din The released this past Friday, Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram handle to reminisce about the shoot. “This was the year of my 12th boards, and my heart somehow told me setting off to Jamshedpur for 3 months with the most incredible bunch of people to shoot this beautiful tale would be a good idea,” she wrote, adding that she studied for hours before and after the 12-hour shifts every day. “I also went on to somehow get 96.5% in my boards right after returning from filming,” she pointed out.

Rohit Saraf was just 15

Rohit also took to his Instagram handle to reflect on how much his life has changed since his first film. He wrote, “On March 27, I watched the finished film with our cast and crew, I felt the same thrill, excitement and dance as I did just when I was 15 - but I found it really hard to recognise the boy I was. Everything's changed - our lives, the way we look of course, who we are as people, but also...not really.”

Shot in Adarsh Gourav's school

Adarsh Gourav also looked back fondly at the film in a note shared on Instagram earlier. He revealed that the film was shot in his alma mater, Loyola School, Jamshedpur. It's a campus caper that revolved around the kids of that school. “It was a film of many firsts. It was the first time I played a major character in a film and fell in love with the craft of acting and decided I would pursue it with all my heart,” wrote Adarsh.

Sajid Ali's directorial debut

Sajid Ali, the younger brother of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, broke through in Bollywood as the director of the 2018 romantic film Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri. He also co-wrote the 2022 medical drama Dr Arora, starring Kumud Mishra, on SonyLIV. But the first film Sajid directed was Wo Bhi Din The, in his hometown of Jamshedpur.

Wo Bhi Din The is now streaming on ZEE5.

