‘A contemporary I really respected’: Taapsee Pannu on what she thinks about Kangana Ranaut

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, talked about what Kangana Ranaut is to her. Kangana and Taapsee had engaged in a war of words on Twitter ever since the actor called her a ‘B-grade’ actor and a ‘sasti copy’ of her. Besides Kangana, Taapsee also shared her thoughts on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Koffee With Karan is 'just a chat show')

In a recent live session on Instagram, Taapsee candidly answered several questions about her work and personal life. During the rapid-fire round with Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM, Taapsee was asked to share ‘what comes to her mind first' when someone says Kangana Ranaut. To this, she replied, “A contemporary who I really respected.” She also added saying, “Not my cup of coffee,” when further questioned about Koffee With Karan.

In March 2021, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Taapsee and called her a 'sasti' actor. Her post read, “You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti.” Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had also called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy (cheap imitation)’ of Kangana.

Talking about Kangana, Taapsee had previously told Hindustan Times in an interview that Kangana is ‘irrelevant’ to her life. “No, I don't miss her... She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad...” she added about Kangana’s absence from Twitter after her account for removed for violating norms of the micro-blogging site. Taapsee recently starred in her just released movie, Dobaaraa.

