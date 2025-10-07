Aahana Kumra opens up about harassment from Pawan Singh’s fans on social media: 'Received death and rape threats'

Actor Aahana Kumra, who was recently eliminated from the reality show Rise and Fall, has opened up about receiving death and rape threats after making a comment about Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who was also a contestant on the show earlier. Although the two later apologised to each other on stage and moved on, it seems that Pawan’s fans were not ready to forgive, targeting Aahana with online abuse after her exit from the show. Despite the backlash, Aahana Kumra respects Pawan Singh for apologising, noting the harshness of online abuse.

Aahana details about receiving death threats

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Aahana said, she added, "Jab main show se bahar nikli, then I got a lot of death threats and rape threats(When I came out of the show, I received a lot of death threats and rape threats). I even sent screenshots to the makers showing the kind of threats I was receiving. So why was I getting such threats? Maine toh aisi koi baat nahi kahi thi. Maine na kisi ko gaali di thi show mein, na hi kuch aur. (I didn’t say anything wrong. I didn’t abuse anyone or say anything offensive on the show.)"

Reacting to the severity of the situation, she shared, "It happened to me, and I was like, oh wow, hum log kaunse zamane mein reh rahe hain? Kis sadi mein hain ki meri ek baat kehne par mujhe itne threats mil rahe hain, itni cheezein mere baare mein boli ja rahi hain, par kisi aur ko kuch nahi kaha ja raha.(It happened to me, and I thought, Wow, what kind of times are we living in? What century is this where saying just one thing invites so many threats and such nasty things about me, while no one says anything to others?)

Is the issue between Aahana and Pawan resolved?

Despite the outrage, Aahana clarified that she now respects Pawan Singh, and the matter between them is resolved. She added that she respected Pawan more because many contestants said a lot of things about Aahana, but it was only Pawan who apologised.

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh remains in the news due to his ongoing public dispute with his wife, Jyoti Singh.