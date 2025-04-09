Aaj Ki Raat 2.0 loading? Tamannaah Bhatia to set hearts racing again, video of her shooting song for Raid 2 leaks. Watch

Social media is abuzz with leaked pictures and videos of Tamannaah Bhatia shooting a song for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2. This comes after the actor was featured for a few seconds in the recently released trailer for the film. (Also Read: Raid 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn creates chakravyuh for Riteish Deshmukh in thrilling story high on nostalgia) Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from the recently released Raid 2 trailer.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s song in Raid 2

Tamannaah shot a special number for Raid 2 and fans got a short glimpse of that in the trailer. Now, a paparazzo account posted a video of her leaked from set on Instagram, writing, “Leaked on-set video of Tamannaah from Raid 2 music video goes viral!” Dressed in white and gold, the actor can be seen striking a pose for the camera with backup dancers in the background.

Fans were thrilled to see more than just the glimpse from the trailer released on Tuesday. Numerous people left heart and heart eye emojis under the video for their ‘Tammy’ who's ‘looking gorgeous as usual’. A fan pointed out that the trailer had already revealed that she shot for a song. Another questioned, “Aaj ki raat 2.0?” getting numerous likes. “Finally a new banger,” wrote another.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s special numbers

Tamannaah featuring in special numbers isn’t new as she has always juggled her acting jobs with dancing. She even featured in hit south Indian songs like Swing Zara, Daang Daang and Jokae Nannu through the years. However, of late, her songs have been grabbing attention with numbers like Kaavaalaa and Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 becoming hits. She will soon star in the Telugu film Odela 2.

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid that sees Ajay as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor also star in the film scheduled for release on May 1. It was originally scheduled to be released in February but was postponed.