Aamir Khan chose Ira Khan's tattoo for his mehendi design during her wedding celebration, fans call him ‘cute’

Ira Khan has shared unseen pictures of her mehendi ceremony during which her superstar father Aamir Khan also got mehendi on his hand. The pictures show how Aamir got Ira's tattoo made on his palm with henna. Ira joked that she feels relieved that she didn't have the turtles tattoo at that time, which she recently got during her honeymoon. Also read: Aamir Khan cries at Ira Khan and Nupur's wedding, holds Reena Dutta's hand for comfort in teaser video. Watch Aamir Khan with Ira Khan during her mehendi.

Aamir's mehendi

Sharing the mehendi pictures on Instagram, Ira Khan wrote, “Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties (face with hand over mouth emoji).” The pictures show Aamir in an ice-blue kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket, showing off his mehendi design. He is seen holding Ira's hand, while showing her tattoo design which was copied by him on his wrist. A picture also shows Aamir planting a kiss on his cheek.

Fans react to Ira Khan's post

Many called Aamir “best father” in the comments section. Many also reacted to how young Aamir looks despite being 2 years short of 60. “Did Aamir stop aging? Very youthful, cute moments between father daughter,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “He looks like anything but your father! Looks so young!” A fan said, “My God, this is soooo cute!!” “That's so sweet,” wrote another.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira and Nupur were on a honeymoon in Bali after their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Ira had shared a glimpse of her and Nupur's new tattoo and captioned it, “Taking some island back”. While she got two turtles near her collar bone on the left, Nupur got a turtle tattoo on his right bicep.

Ira married fitness trainer and longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a registered ceremony on January 3. The couple celebrated their wedding in Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. The festivities included workouts, sports, a mehendi ceremony and a Christian wedding ceremony.

