Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt gets angry, snaps at paparazzi for following her: ‘Arrey, leave me alone’

Actor Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was recently spotted in Bandra, and it seemed she was not in a good mood. As paparazzi followed her every move, Gauri couldn’t hold back her irritation and firmly told the photographers to leave her alone. Aamir Khan introduced Gauri as his girlfriend to the press on his 60th birthday.

Aamir’s GF irked by paparazzi

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend was spotted in Bandra on Wednesday. She stepped out for a walk, and was in no mood to pose for the photographers.

She looked irritated when the photographers followed her, asking her to pose for a picture. Following which, she snapped back. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

“Arrey, leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk,” Gauri said with a stern tone. After addressing the photographers, Gauri continued with her walk and left the spot.

Gauri was seen in a casual outfit: a white t-shirt, white cargo-style pants, and white sneakers. She had a light-colored crossbody bag slung over her shoulder. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail.

“U are a celebrity now.. Paps will follow you everywhere,” one social media user wrote, with another stating, “Why paps going behind her she's not any actor only amir gf so what big deal.”

“But who wants to see her while she is going on a walk? Are these camera men crazy?” wrote one.

About Aamir and Gauri’s relationship

Aamir introduced Gauri as his girlfriend to the press on his 60th birthday. He revealed that they crossed paths 25 years ago and lost touch, reconnecting recently. He stated that he was looking for someone to give him ‘peace’ when they got into a relationship.

Aamir has been dating Gauri for several months now. Recently, speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir spoke about whether he would marry someone he has known for just a few months. Aamir drew a comparison between his understanding of marriage before his wedding with ex-wife Reena Dutta and how things have changed now.

He had said, "Aaj jab main dekhta hoon mujhe lagta hai yaar, 'Aaj ki date mein main agar kisiso miloon, 4 mahine mein shaadi ka decision le sakta hoon'? Nahi. Zindagi bhar iske saath guzaarna hai (Today, when I think, 'If I meet somebody, could I decide to marry after four months'? No. I have to spend my entire life with her)."

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They had two children together – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. He married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they divorced in 2021. They have a son, Azad, born through surrogacy. He remains cordial with both of them.