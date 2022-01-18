Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aayush Sharma pranks woman selling loans, asks ‘what can you get in 35 lakh?’. Watch video
Aayush Sharma pranks woman selling loans, asks ‘what can you get in 35 lakh?’. Watch video

  • In a new video shared on his Instagram page, Aayush Sharma could be seen pranking a saleswoman trying to sell him a loan of 35 lakh. The clip was recorded during the making of Antim: The Final Truth.
Aayush Sharma shared a video of him pranking a saleswoman.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Aayush Sharma shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth in which he impersonated choreographer Mudassar Khan and talked on the phone to a woman trying to sell him a loan. His co-star Mahima Makwana and other crew members were amused by the conversation.

The video began with Aayush talking to the woman on speaker and asking her for a loan of 15 crore. She informed him that the maximum amount they could offer was 35 lakh for a period of 10 years. “ 35 lakh mein kya kya milta hai aaj kal market mein (What can you get in 35 lakh nowadays)?” he asked her. He told her that he would like a personal loan. Later, he admitted that he was doing ‘timepass’.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Aayush wrote, “@beingmudassarkhan Bhai ka loan reject ho gaya (Mudassar’s loan got rejected)... Sorry bhai tried my best #throwback #antim.” Mudassar jokingly replied, “@aaysharma Aapne mera loan nahi paas karwaya, mere ko mira road west mein kholi lene ka tha. Mera sapna tod diya tumne (You got my loan rejected, I wanted to get a house in Mira Road West). Lol.”

Aayush was recently seen on the big screen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law, actor Salman Khan. While the former played a gangster, the latter was seen as a police officer tasked with apprehending him. The film was an adaptation of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern.

Antim: The Final Truth was a box office success despite releasing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman requested fans not to burst crackers inside the theatre or bathe the posters of the film in milk.

Reports suggest that after the success of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush opted out of Salman-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as he wanted to focus on only lead roles and not take up supporting roles anymore. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Sign out