Aayush Sharma pranks woman selling loans, asks ‘what can you get in 35 lakh?’. Watch video

Actor Aayush Sharma shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth in which he impersonated choreographer Mudassar Khan and talked on the phone to a woman trying to sell him a loan. His co-star Mahima Makwana and other crew members were amused by the conversation.

The video began with Aayush talking to the woman on speaker and asking her for a loan of ₹15 crore. She informed him that the maximum amount they could offer was ₹35 lakh for a period of 10 years. “ ₹35 lakh mein kya kya milta hai aaj kal market mein (What can you get in ₹35 lakh nowadays)?” he asked her. He told her that he would like a personal loan. Later, he admitted that he was doing ‘timepass’.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Aayush wrote, “@beingmudassarkhan Bhai ka loan reject ho gaya (Mudassar’s loan got rejected)... Sorry bhai tried my best #throwback #antim.” Mudassar jokingly replied, “@aaysharma Aapne mera loan nahi paas karwaya, mere ko mira road west mein kholi lene ka tha. Mera sapna tod diya tumne (You got my loan rejected, I wanted to get a house in Mira Road West). Lol.”

Aayush was recently seen on the big screen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law, actor Salman Khan. While the former played a gangster, the latter was seen as a police officer tasked with apprehending him. The film was an adaptation of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern.

Antim: The Final Truth was a box office success despite releasing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman requested fans not to burst crackers inside the theatre or bathe the posters of the film in milk.

Reports suggest that after the success of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush opted out of Salman-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as he wanted to focus on only lead roles and not take up supporting roles anymore. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

