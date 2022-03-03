Abhimanyu Dassani: Don’t feel the need to be seen, you won’t see me doing PR looks people do

Abhimanyu Dassani has just begun his acting career in Hindi films. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) marked his debut, and he was recently seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), for which he also received an award. He is quite content with the pace of his career, and doesn’t get bothered by the pace of other actors’ careers.

“I don’t feel the need to be seen. That’s why you also don’t see me doing the PR looks people do throughout the week, here and there. As an actor, a performer, I would like to do good work and be happy in the process of doing my work. I can be seen when my stuff comes out, and when there’s something to show, instead of being available all the time,” confesses the 32-year-old.

The actor, son of Bhagyashree, is very clear about him being responsible for his career, and hence doesn’t take advice from anyone. He believes that what works once won’t stand right always. “If someone puts you on a pedestal, they will take you out of it too. Agar aaj maine aapki baat sun li aur film achhi gayi, I will thank you. If I listen to you again and it flops, I will come to you and say ‘teri wajah se picture kari thi’, that’s not right. You got to take responsibility for your actions,” says Dassani.

And he would rather wait for a good project to come his way, rather than just take up anything to fill his calendar or be seen.

“I want to do work that I am proud of and happy doing. We spend 50 percent of our day on our work, and if you don’t get along with those people, don’t enjoy daily work life balance, what’s the point? Three days of getting phone calls and still in trouble throughout the year… it’s not about that one day of getting great collections, but every day enjoying what you do. I put focus on my process and not result,” he ends.