Abhishek Bachchan reveals his film Dasvi inspired 20 Agra Jail inmates to sit for exams: 'That's inspirational'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest release Dasvi has been earning good reviews and praise from the audience as well, since it released on Netflix and Jio Films on April 7. The film is about a politician (Abhishek) who goes to jail and decides to finish his Class 10 there. In a recent interaction, Abhishek revealed that film actually inspired 20 inmates from Agra Jail to sit for their Class 10 exams as well. Abhishek and the rest of the cast shot parts of the film in the jail. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to dad Amitabh Bachchan praising Dasvi on social media: 'When you have overemotional parents'

On Wednesday, the actor interacted with fans on a Twitter Space organised by Netflix India, where he discussed his film and the reactions to it. While speaking about his experience of shooting inside the Agra Jail for the film, Abhishek said that director Tushar Jalota told him how the film ended up inspiring some inmates in the jail.

He said, "Tushar told me some time back that after we finished filming there, 20 inmates from the jail sat for their exams." The actor added that of them, 12 inmates even passed the exams. Saying that he was happy his film managed to bring about such a positive change in someone's life, Abhishek said, "It's great when you can be an agent of change through your work. That is inspirational and I love it."

During the interaction, Abhishek also addressed how father Amitabh Bachchan has been praising and promoting the film on social media. Abhishek added that people often troll Amitabh for praising his son so effusively but it doesn't deter him. He added, "Aise comments aate hain ki kamre me jaake bata dete sir (There are comments that you can go to his room and tell him). People dont know he is in Delhi shooting. It doesn't happen often we aren't together during the release of a film so maybe he is feeling that. Earlier, he used to worry that if he praises me, people will say it's biased. But this time, he said 'You are my son, I am your father and I will say what I feel'."

Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

