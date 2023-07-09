Danish Pandor: For me, surely the definition of success has changed

Actor Danish Pandor believes that every actor gets a chance to taste success at some point of their career. Danish Pandor

“I am absolutely thrilled to have got a chance to witness my first theatrical release in all these years. Since I arrived in Mumbai in 2011, I have worked across mediums – did some best of television shows followed by a number of OTT projects but an actor gets excitement and fulfilment after seeing himself on silver screen. It’s simply out of this world! My film 1920: Horrors of the Heart not only got to release in theatres but also managed to get good numbers,” says the Double XL and Sacred Games actor.”

The actor further adds, “It’s a like dream for all of us. When many out there are struggling to get screens and bring audiences to theatres, our film did both. For me, surely the definition of success has changed and this experience will be cherished by all of us lifelong. We all know that horror is one of the least explored genres, so it gets more challenging for makers and actors to convince audience to watch their product.”

Pandor feels there are many cases of horror content going wrong. “It’s because darr ko mazak bante derr nai lagti! We as an industry have been trying to match Hollywood in this segment and I feel soon we will be able to. If you have a good story and a relatable screenplay, viewers will connect.”

The fear of going wrong with his portrayals of characters always looms big on Pandor as a performer, “I am very particular with my roles and firstly I try to fit in the premise of the story. If I even have the slightest doubt, I leave the project. When on television, I was not getting the right content, so I took a break. Thankfully OTT projects always brought along that excitement for me and so I will continue explore that space more along with films,” shares Pandor who was part of Agent Raghav and Bombers.

Next he will be seen in 36 Days and Moonwalk.

